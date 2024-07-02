Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $548.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $553.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

