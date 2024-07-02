Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $46.98 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $548.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $553.25. The stock has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

