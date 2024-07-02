Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Upgraded by Litchfield Hills Research to “Strong-Buy”

Litchfield Hills Research upgraded shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Shares of ZAPP opened at $1.90 on Monday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.