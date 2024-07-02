Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Upgraded by Litchfield Hills Research to “Strong-Buy”

Litchfield Hills Research upgraded shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

Shares of ZAPP opened at $1.90 on Monday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

