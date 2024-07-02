Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $22.51 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and $1.45 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,005,964 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 290,338,492.7885939 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07722771 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,418,492.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

