NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.95 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.95 billion and approximately $181.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00008660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,415,244 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,897,608 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,319,962 with 1,093,725,525 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.35365841 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $179,674,235.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

