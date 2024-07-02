China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,695,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of CNPPF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
About China Overseas Property
