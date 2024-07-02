Velas (VLX) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.74 million and $850,158.62 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00045102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,606,969,572 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.