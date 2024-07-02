ZClassic Tops 1-Day Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $465,389.16 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00032967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

