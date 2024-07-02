Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Comcast stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Trading Halts Explained
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.