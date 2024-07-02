Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

