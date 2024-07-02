Oak Thistle LLC Invests $451,000 in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TPG opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,171.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.