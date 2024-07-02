Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $29,000 Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SLM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 138,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

