17,496 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $184,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,896,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,541,000 after buying an additional 216,657 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.