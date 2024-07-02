Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

