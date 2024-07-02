Oak Thistle LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.33. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

