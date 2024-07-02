1,637 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $268.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $273.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,265 shares of company stock worth $774,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

