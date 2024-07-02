Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 1.5 %

Crown stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

