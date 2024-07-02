Oak Thistle LLC Invests $387,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. CWM LLC raised its position in XPO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in XPO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

