Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waystar

Waystar Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.