Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 356.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

