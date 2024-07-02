The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

