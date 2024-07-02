CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CML Microsystems Price Performance

Shares of CML opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.88) on Tuesday. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 465 ($5.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 370.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

