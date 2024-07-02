Viking (NYSE:VIK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIK. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viking will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

