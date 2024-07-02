Park Place Capital Corp Buys Shares of 1,097 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp owned 0.12% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

DYNF opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

