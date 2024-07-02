MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $988.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

