Park Place Capital Corp Sells 574 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.