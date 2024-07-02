Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 1,263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.6 days.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

