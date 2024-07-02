Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 1,263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.6 days.
Northern Star Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Star Resources
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.