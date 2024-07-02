Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Declines By 17.5%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $995.16 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.