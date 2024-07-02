Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in June

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pershing Square Trading Up 1.0 %

PSHZF opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

