CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $440.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $380.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.92, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average of $314.36. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,730,552 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.