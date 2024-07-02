Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

