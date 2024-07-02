Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Odyssey Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Odyssey Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
Odyssey Health Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssey Health
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.