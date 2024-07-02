NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,895,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 2,251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.9 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOF opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. NEXON has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $21.58.
About NEXON
