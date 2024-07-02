Short Interest in Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Expands By 21.3%

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Nexity Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXYAF opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Nexity has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

About Nexity

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Residential Real Estate Development, Commercial Real Estate Development, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

