Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

