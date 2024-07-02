Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $123.33 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $123.33 million and $1.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,695.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00616512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00119958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00269329 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

