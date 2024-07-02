Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $508.09 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $508.09 million and $2.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00044983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,600,281,617 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.