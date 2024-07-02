Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2,250.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eos Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,364,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

