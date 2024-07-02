Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $31,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUM opened at $373.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

