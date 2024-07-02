Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 963.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

