Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,591.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $56,118,931. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

