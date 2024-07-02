Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.