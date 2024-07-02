First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Position Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

