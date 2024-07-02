4,000 Shares in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $35,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 378,866 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.