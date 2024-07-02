Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,884.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,759.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,626.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

