Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.