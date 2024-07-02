Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $69,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

