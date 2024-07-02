Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,175 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

JD.com Trading Down 0.2 %

JD.com stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.