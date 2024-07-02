Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $33.69.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

