Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.